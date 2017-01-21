Etiketler

Why is the Badarak so Long?

The Eastern Diocese’s popular video series, “Bread and Salt: Stories from the Armenian Church,” now has a companion podcast series of the same name. In the inaugural episode—“Why is the Badarak So Long?”—Eric Vozzy interviews the Very Rev. Fr. Daniel Findikyan, a scholar of the Armenian Divine Liturgy, and director of the Diocese’s Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center.


Click here https://soundcloud.com/easterndiocese/bread-salt-why-is-the-badarak-so-long
to listen to the podcast on the Diocese’s SoundCloud channel, and stay tuned for more episodes in the coming months.

tarih: Cumartesi, Ocak 21, 2017
