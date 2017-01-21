The Eastern Diocese’s popular video series, “Bread and Salt: Stories from the Armenian Church,” now has a companion podcast series of the same name. In the inaugural episode—“Why is the Badarak So Long?”—Eric Vozzy interviews the Very Rev. Fr. Daniel Findikyan, a scholar of the Armenian Divine Liturgy, and director of the Diocese’s Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center.
to listen to the podcast on the Diocese’s SoundCloud channel, and stay tuned for more episodes in the coming months.
