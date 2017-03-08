Socialist International adopts resolution on Armenian Genocide
Siranush Ghazanchyan
The Socialist International adopted a resolution on Armenian Genocide as a result of the 25th Congress held in the historic city of Cartagena, Colombia, hosted by its member party, the Colombian Liberal Party, under the main heading For a world in peace, with equality and solidarity. Delegates from member parties, affiliated and guest organizations from all continents of the world gathered together in the Cartagena Convention Centre for the Congress which was held from 2 to 4 March 2017.
The Resolution reads:
After the last Socialist International Congress, the world marked the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide and witnessed a number of new countries, heads of states and international organizations officially recognizing this crime against all humanity.
The 2014 December SI Council Meeting in Geneva, recognizing the continued worldwide progress on this human rights and genocide prevention issue, appropriately placed the Armenian Genocide on the agenda of its first Council in 2015, held one hundred years after the start of this atrocity.
The July 2015 Council Meeting in New York endorsed an agreement reached earlier by the SI Vice Presidents from Armenia and Turkey, for the Socialist International to organise a special hearing or round-table discussion around the theme: “How Turkish recognition of the Armenian Genocide can contribute to a genuine reconciliation between Turkey and Armenia?”
This meeting was to have included the participation of representatives of SI member parties in both Armenia and Turkey, as well as other interested member parties, and specially invited experts, NGOs, and others.
Consistent with both past decisions on this matter and the SI’s longstanding support for a just resolution of the Armenian Genocide, the SI XXV Congress reaffirms its readiness to work with our Armenian and Turkish member parties to facilitate a hearing or round-table discussion regarding the benefits of Turkey’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide for reconciliation between Armenians and Turks.
